Mugshot released of man accused of killing off-duty State Trooper

Troy Anthony Eaton...Source: Department of Public Safety
September 30, 2018 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 7:08 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Authorities have released a mugshot of the suspect accused of killing an off-duty state Trooper. He’s identified as 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi, Mississippi. He surrendered to authorities Sunday morning.

Authorities say Eaton is in the Tippah County Jail and charges are pending.

Kenneth Joshlin “Josh” Smith
Thirty-two-year-old Trooper Kenneth Joshlin Smith was killed near the Tippah and Alcorn County line just after midnight, Sunday. Thirty-eight-year-old Rickie Dale Vick, who was with Smith, was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

