Miss Mississippi visits prison

Miss Mississippi is on a mission to inspire children of incarcerated parents.
She stopped in our area this weekend and talked to parents who are in prison.
This is actually her platform. She stopped by the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.
Asya Branch talked to both men and women.
This is very dear to her heart, because her father is currently in Parchman. He’s been in prison since she was 10 years old.
Branch shared this message with inmates.
“Your circumstance does not have to define your future,” said Asya Branch. “You can grow from it. It can strengthen you and shape you into the person you’re intended to be. You just have to learn to make the right decisions and progress forward.”
The department of corrections is also giving Branch permission to write letters to some of the inmates who want to stay inspired.
