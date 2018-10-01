Jackson Co. sheriff offers condolences after 3 officers killed in MS over the weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is offering condolences to the families of three officers in Mississippi killed over the weekend.
Brookhaven officers James White and Zach Moak were killed early Saturday morning after responding to a call of shots fired. Then just after midnight Sunday, off-duty State Trooper Kenneth Smith was killed in a shootout near the Tippah and Alcorn County line.
Several law enforcement are forced to cope with the huge loss.
“Something that’s just not easily forgotten. But we really want to offer up our prayers to these families,” said Sheriff Ezell. “This is dangerous business. The modern day, 21st century law enforcement officer is faced with so many things.”
Sheriff Ezell said law enforcement calls themselves a ‘band of brothers.’ Part of the bond they have is developed through hands-on training.
“We have, over the years, trained for every circumstance that we can think of using past experience and also current trends... but sometimes there’s just no answers,” the sheriff said. “You also go through your training at the police academy. And when you get back from the academy, you continue on with your training.”
He added, “We really really spent a lot of time with our officers in detail on not only the dangerous things but the everyday, mundane report calls.”
The sheriff said those ‘report calls’ can turn dangerous very quickly.
“A simple report call can turn into a panic, fast moving call in just a matter of moments," he said.
Sheriff Ezell has been in law enforcement for nearly four decades and said he’s had his fair share of close calls.
“Thankfully I’ve never been seriously injured, but many have. And so those are just things that we have to be ready for," he said. “This is a life that has been chosen by myself and many of these other officers. It’s a calling. It’s not just a job. Each guy or gal understands that this could happen.”
