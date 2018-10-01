Holy Family Seafood Festival still fun after 42 years

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Jimmy Beningo can be forgiven for his partiality.
“We have the best seafood on the Coast,” he said. “It’s the best festival on the Coast. And I’m telling you, the children just have so much fun.”
He has a long-term investment with the Holy Family Seafood Festival in Pass Christian. He’s been involved for its entire 42-year run. “Oh, I get graces out of it,” Beningo said. “That’s what I get out of it. Plenty of graces. I hope. It’s been in my blood and I get a lot of peace and enjoyment out of it.”
The festival has benefitted from early Cruisin’ the Coast visitors like Kentucky resident Janice Stefanko, who said Cruisin’ is a gateway to explore cultural mainstays. “I brought my grandson with me and he’s four years old and I see that there’s a lot of things for them as well. He gets bored of just driving around."
Father Mike Austin said Cruisin’ has helped. “We had people here last night from all over the country enjoying the wonderful food.. I’s great to represent Mississippi to the Gulf Coast and its local customs and traditions.”
Vendors are liking the extra attention as well. “It’s great,” said Tish Fleming, owner of Emma’s Pink Boutique. “And we love that it’s a three-day festival, family friendly and great food.”
Father Austin said the purpose of the event has changed from its original goal of funding the Holy Family Catholic Church school. “The festival provides us, believe it or not, the money we need just to cover our insurance and basic building expenses.”
That’s reason enough for many to come. “I think it’s awesome to do this fund-raiser to support the church,” said resident Crystal Aguirre. “You know, anything with the church is important.”
Added Olevia Scarborough: “It’s hometown, got the hometown feel. It’s everything that Pass Christian is. Everybody’s friendly and we’re raising money to help.”
