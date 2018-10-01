Governor orders flag to fly at half-staff to mourn loss of three law enforcement officers.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Governor Bryant has ordered that State and American flags on public property will fly at half-staff to mourn the loss of three law enforcement officers killed over the weekend.
The Governor has ordered that all flags fly at half-staff from sunrise on October 2 until sunset on October 4 to mourn the loss of James White, Zach Moak and MHP Trooper Josh Smith
Patrolman James White and Cpl. Zach Moak were shot and killed responded to a ‘shots fired’ call early Saturday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Smith was shot and killed while off-duty in north Mississippi.
