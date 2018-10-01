Former DMR exec. to be released from jail; no more time to serve

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Dr. Bill Walker appeared in court Monday afternoon for his second sentencing after he was ordered back to jail for not paying fines on his initial sentencing.
However, Walker will be released from federal custody. A judge sentenced his time as time already served.
Dr. Walker has 60 days to repay $35,000 based on the judge’s ruling.
“I will make this right,” said Walker.
The Walkers' monthly income according to the financial records is $16,000, and monthly expenses rest at about $16,500. Some of the monthly expenses that Bill Walker has reported include $400 a month for maid service, about $200 a month for lawn care service, as well as almost $2000 on car payments, including the payment on a 2017 Mercedes.
Walker pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge after an investigation into corrupt activity was conducted at the Department of Marine Resources in 2014. He was sentenced to the maximum five years in prison and ordered to pay $572,000 in restitution and a $125,000 fine. He still owes $597,000 in total.
He spent three of those five years behind bars before being placed on supervised release in November 2017.
Prosecutors report Walker failed to pay the full amount he owes, which is why he is being ordered back to prison.
Before sentencing, the judge said that he may be more lenient if Walker shows some compliance and proceeds in making payments towards his remaining fines and restitution.
