2 dead inside mobile home in Gulfport after fire

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport firefighters say they found two people dead inside a mobile home Monday morning at Hidden Acres Mobile Home Park.
Investigators are on the scene of this trailer in the Hidden Acres mobile home park off of Hwy 49 in Gulfport.
A call came in as a fire at lot 81, but when firefighters arrived, the fire was already out.
When firefighters went inside the home to investigate, they found the two people dead and contacted the police and coroner. Investigators are currently working to determine how the fire started and contact the family of the victims.
