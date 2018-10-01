UPDATE: Coroner identifies two victims in accidental mobile home fire in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - WLOX News Now confirmed the two victims found dead inside a mobile home Monday morning at Hidden Acres Mobile Home Park were 80-year-old Edward Cable and 74-year-old Karen Cable.
Investigators are on the scene of this trailer in the Hidden Acres mobile home park off of Hwy 49 in Gulfport.
A call came in as a fire at lot 81, but when firefighters arrived, the fire was already out.
When firefighters went inside the home to investigate, they found the two people dead and contacted the police and coroner. Investigators are currently working to determine how the fire started and contact the family of the victims.
Chief Beyerstedt reported the fire was ruled to be accidental caused by “smoking material”. The two in the home were smokers. Firefighters believe a cigarette butt fell into the folds of a cushion or chair, and when they went to bed, the chair smoldered and finally caught fire.
There were smoke detectors in the home, but they did not work.
Beyerstedt reminds people the Gulfport Fire Department will install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for free.
