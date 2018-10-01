Challenger won’t debate unless Mississippi US senator does

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy campaigned in Hattiesburg Saturday with former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS | September 28, 2018 at 3:07 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 11:14 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat in a special U.S. Senate election in Mississippi says he won't take part in debates unless Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith also participates.

Mike Espy's campaign manager, Oleta Fitzgerald, sent a letter Friday to sponsors of an Oct. 4 debate in Jackson. Fitzgerald writes that a debate without the person occupying the Senate seat "is unacceptable."

Hyde-Smith's campaign has said she won't participate in debates if she has to be in Washington on Senate business. She's scheduled to appear at a campaign rally Tuesday in northern Mississippi with President Donald Trump.

Espy is a former U.S. agriculture secretary. Others in the race are Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee.

If nobody receives a majority Nov. 6, the top two advance to a Nov. 27 runoff.