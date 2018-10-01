Challenger won’t debate unless Mississippi US senator does

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democrat in a special U.S. Senate election in Mississippi says he won't take part in debates unless Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith also participates.
Mike Espy's campaign manager, Oleta Fitzgerald, sent a letter Friday to sponsors of an Oct. 4 debate in Jackson. Fitzgerald writes that a debate without the person occupying the Senate seat "is unacceptable."
Hyde-Smith's campaign has said she won't participate in debates if she has to be in Washington on Senate business. She's scheduled to appear at a campaign rally Tuesday in northern Mississippi with President Donald Trump.
Espy is a former U.S. agriculture secretary. Others in the race are Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel and Democrat Tobey Bernard Bartee.
If nobody receives a majority Nov. 6, the top two advance to a Nov. 27 runoff.