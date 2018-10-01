Bay St. Louis police make arrest in bus stop hit-and-run

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Grady Keith Farmer, 29, of Bay St. Louis was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident after Farmer struck a child at a bus stop Monday morning.
The child involved in the hit-and-run was a 2nd grade student and was injured from the accident.
“She was transferred to Ochsner’s in New Orleans,” said Bay Waveland Schools Superintendent Sandra Reed.
Police confirm the incident happened around 7:34 a.m. in the Washington Street and Michael Drive area. The car that struck the child was described as a late model white Ford Mustang with black striping. The Mustang left the scene before police arrived.
“It's a really scary and terrible situation. We’re just thankful she's going to be okay,” Reed said.
Farmer was identified as the driver of the vehicle after police conducted an investigation. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.
