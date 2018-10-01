Attorney General Jim Hood delays campaign announcement

“Out of respect for the Brookhaven police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last weekend, I will suspend my planned statewide announcements until further notice. I will make a single announcement in my hometown of Houston on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the steps of the Chickasaw County Courthouse so that I can attend the funerals of these brave officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Please keep the families of Patrolman James White and Corporal Zach Moak and all of the Brookhaven Police Department in your thoughts and prayers.”