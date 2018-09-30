Sonic employee shot in back during armed robbery

WIGGINS, MS (WLOX) - Wiggins police are looking for the suspect involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Sunday morning.
The incident took place at roughly 1 a.m. at the Sonic on East Frontage Drive near Highway 49.
A sonic employee was robbed and shot in the back while headed to their vehicle, according to Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett.
Chief Barnett said the suspect then fled and the employee was able to notify police. The employee is now receiving treatment at a hospital, where they are reportedly in stable condition.
Wiggins police have a lead on one suspect as an investigation into the case continues.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact MS Crimstoppers online or by phone at (877) 787-5898, or the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444.
