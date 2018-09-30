Military moms-to-be showered with baby gifts

By Desirae Duncan | September 30, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 8:00 AM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Dozens of moms-to-be were showered with gifts Saturday for their bundles of joy. The March of Dimes surprised 25 military moms with lots of goodies and door prizes during its ‘Mission: Healthy Baby’ event.

The new moms were given a free breast pump, baby monitor, a box of diapers, and other baby supplies.

Organizers say the event recognizes the sacrifice military moms make by giving them a shower they may not have otherwise had.

“This event means a lot to me. I started with March of Dimes a year ago and I was so excited to learn that March of Dimes puts on a military program because I’m military myself,” said Bridget Turan, development manager of South MS March of Dimes. “I actually had my son overseas in Okinawa, Japan so I know what its like for these moms.”

The event also featured educational sessions and guest speakers.

