MGCCC Men’s Golf presented NJCAA championship rings

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - At halftime of Thursday night’s football game between Mississippi Gulf Coast and Copiah-Lincoln, the Bulldogs men’s golf team were given their 2018 NJCAA Division II Golf National Championship rings in front of their home crowd.
Although last season is in the rear-view mirror, it is still a surreal experience for the team and what they have accomplished.
“Coming into the year, we were the underdogs,” sophomore golfer Brice Wilkinson said. “No one expected us to win and being able to pull it off it impressed everyone. Not only us, but the school and we helped the school out a lot.”
“I mean this helps with everything,” MGCCC head golf coach Tommy Snell said. “It helps with recruiting, it helps with our facilities. In the last five years, we’ve finished third, third, fourth, second, and now we won a national championship. The guys are hungry, we want to repeat.”
