Lady Bulldogs shutout at home to Angelina

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) -
Mississippi Gulf Coast gave up all its goals in the final 31 minutes Thursday, falling 5-0 to Angelina College at Bary Thrash Field.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 4-5, while Angelina improves to 7-4.
Angelina broke the scoreless tie in the 60th minute after a penalty was awarded for a foul at the edge of the box. Daisy DeBoer made it 1-0, two minutes ahead of a goal by Gabriel Bradford, who scored on a cross by Jasmin Keller.
Stephany Lopez added a goal in the 79th minute, and Gabriel Bradford completed a hat trick with two in the final 10 minutes.
Gulf Coast plays at Pearl River on Tuesday to start the second half of MACJC South Division play. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.