Lady Bulldogs shutout at home to Angelina

MGCCC drop second straight game, fall below .500

September 30, 2018 at 12:50 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 12:50 AM

PERKINSTON, MS (MGCCC) -

Lady bulldogs lose second straight game, shutout at home by Angelina
Lady bulldogs lose second straight game, shutout at home by Angelina (WLOX Sports)
MGCCC Women's soccer fall to Angelina

Mississippi Gulf Coast gave up all its goals in the final 31 minutes Thursday, falling 5-0 to Angelina College at Bary Thrash Field.

The Lady Bulldogs fall to 4-5, while Angelina improves to 7-4.

Angelina broke the scoreless tie in the 60th minute after a penalty was awarded for a foul at the edge of the box. Daisy DeBoer made it 1-0, two minutes ahead of a goal by Gabriel Bradford, who scored on a cross by Jasmin Keller.

Stephany Lopez added a goal in the 79th minute, and Gabriel Bradford completed a hat trick with two in the final 10 minutes.

Gulf Coast plays at Pearl River on Tuesday to start the second half of MACJC South Division play. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.