Hundreds pack Gautier to ‘cruise through the decades’

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - It’s that time of year! Gautier’s annual Cruisin Through the Decades event kicked off Sunday. More than a hundred antique and vintage cars were on display as part of the Cruisin the Coast event in south Mississippi.
This is the second year for the event and it’s a chance for car enthusiasts to stop by and sneak a peek inside vintage, antique and unique cars. There is live entertainment and food, and of course cars.
With Cruisin Through the Decades being an official Cruisin the Coast stop, these folks are hoping that people will stop in, see their cars, and then continue on to Cruisn the Coast.
“The cars. The shows. The people. It’s just a really friendly atmosphere. We have a lot of fun," said Dan Enfield from Tallahassee. “You know, just guys getting together and there’s a lot of interesting things. Art.”
This is Gautier’s third year as an official Cruisin the Coast stop. Click here for a complete schedule of events.
