The heat and humidity lock in this week

It’s going to be hot and humid for the first day of Cruisin' The Coast! Highs will reach the upper 80s, and a few showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
Rain chances will decrease late tonight with lows in the mid 70s.
The heat and humidity will stick around for the first week of October. Highs will near 90 for the entire work week. Thanks to high pressure, our rain chances will be limited. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, but not everyone will see the rain.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Leslie continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. It may become a hurricane this week, but it will remain well out at sea.
