Cruisin' the Coast tradition carries on despite Courthouse Road construction

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The ongoing construction on Courthouse Road didn’t stop a Cruisin' the Coast tradition on Saturday.
Cruisers say you can’t kick off Cruisin' the Coast without the “Cruise In” at Hardy Court. Just ask Bobby Migues. “We have never missed one Cruise," he said. There’s something about the Cruise In that brings this veteran cruiser out year after year.
“It’s an atmosphere of everything that goes on right here at Cruisin' the Coast," he said.
Some say it’s the people. “Fun to talk to everybody and see how they been doing, and see how their cars have been doing. We’re all just a bunch of gearheads having a good time," said Patrick Yglesias.
There’s also the food, the fun, and of course, the rows and rows of classic cars. “We just like to look at the different automobiles that you think about yesterday, and they’re here today," said Warren Curtis.
A 1955 Chevrolet 210 at the Cruise In tells quite a story. A man in New York built the car in memory of his son who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Patrick Yglesias now owns the revered car. “To me, this is a symbol that keeps the thoughts and prayers of the men and women who lost their lives," he said.
There’s plenty of unique cars to catch your eye, but something else has also grabbed some Cruisers' attention. Migues said crowds are noticeably smaller than in years past.
“They were parking in the doggone street on the other side, backed up, backed up, backed up," he said, referring to the Cruise In two years ago.
He said part of it is due to more opening day Cruisin' events, but he also blames ongoing construction on Courthouse Road. “These people are driving cars, some of them worth 50 to 100 thousand dollars. They don’t want to tear their car up, and I don’t blame them for that," he said.
It wasn’t enough though to keep some from this Cruisin' tradition. “We drove slowly because of the dust, but we’ll probably go back down Pass Road," said Curtis.
“We snuck in from Pass Road, and there was no problems," said Yglesias.
These Cruisers refusing to let a bumpy ride get in the way of a smooth start to America’s Largest Block Party.
