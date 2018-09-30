Cannon class a lesson with a bang at Beauvoir

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Loud booms in Biloxi on Saturday weren’t from back-fires from early cruisers.
They were from cannons.
Just weeks before the Fall Muster at Beauvoir, scheduled Oct. 20-21, reenactors got a brush up on the proper way to fire them.
And the students, well, had a blast.
“Nothing will give you a bigger thrill than you making the biggest bang on the field than anybody else,” said Michael Redmon, organizer of the first artillery instruction class.
The idea came after he attended a reenactment in Alabama.
“I saw a group being unsafe with artillery,” Redmond said. “And I knew that group had the potential to come here because they are so close. And, I wanted to create a school of artillery, so we can teach people this is the correct way. This is the safe way to do it.”
The process is slow and precise.
The class offers a buffet of replica Civil War weapons. The biggest is a three-inch ordinance rifle. Its explosion makes the ground tremble.
The smallest is a Coehorn Mortar. Tiny, but no pushover in the world of weaponry.
“Even the people that command these units and have been doing it for 30, 40, 50 years. No matter how long you’ve done it, you’re going to get rusty,” he said.
Safety and preparation in all aspects of Fall Muster is a priority.
“We train all the time,” said Oran Thomas, the provost marshal for Fall Muster. “Every time we put the garb on, whether we are putting the uniform on, we're training any way whether it be from heat stroke to firing a cannon.”
Louisiana native David Comardelle is considered one of the newbies on the battlefield.
“The first time I fired, I just did it as a demonstration,” he said. “Come out. Well come shoot the cannon. They let me shoot the cannon. After that, I was hooked. So, I had to join them. I joined them that day.”
The reason is simple.
“I was always interested in things that go boom,” Comardell said. “And you can’t get a better boom than what comes out that cannon.”
The cannon lessons continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it’s open to the public.
You’re asked to pay $10 dollars to offset the cost of the gun powder.
