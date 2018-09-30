Annual HOG Ride raises money, awareness for addiction recovery

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Governor Phil Bryant and hundreds of bikers took the fight against drug addiction to the road Saturday morning. The governor led the 7th annual HOG Ride, which raises money for the Home of Grace recovery program.
More than 500 bikers left from Pascagoula early Saturday morning, riding for 40 miles to Gulfport.
“This is one of the biggest rides we do, that I’ve ever done," said biker Ron Hebert.
These bikers are doing what they they love, not just for fun, but to raise money for the Home of Grace.
“I like seeing every one come together and do this, especially for the cause of Home of Grace. All of these people out here because of Home of Grace," said Hebert.
The HOG Ride raises money for addiction recovery scholarships at the Home of Grace to help thousands get on the path to recovery.
Barry Lyons battled what he calls a “powerful” addiction to alcohol and other substances for many years before coming to the Home of Grace in 2012. He’s now been sober for six and a half years.
“I am very thankful to be free from the bondage that I was held under for so long. It’s just an amazing feeling," he said.
“The enemy had a strong hold over me that I could not escape. But by the grace of God and accepting Jesus Christ as my Lord and Saviour, I have been set free," he said.
Governor Phil Bryant founded the ride in 2010, leading the charge in the fight against addiction.
“It’s what I do that means the most to me. There’s a lot of responsibilities as governor, but there’s a lot of opportunities and doing the most good. Helping causes like this is something that makes it all worthwhile," Bryant said.
Something worthwhile to help those on the road to destruction reroute to a new destination.
