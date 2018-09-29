WATCH: Day five of testimony in Jessica Chambers murder trial begins

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Saturday marks day five of Quinton Tellis on trial for the murder of Jessica Chambers.
Chambers, 19, was burned alive and left to die on a rural road in Courtland, Mississippi, in December 2014.
Tellis was on trial last year for the murder, but the end result was a hung jury.
Friday heard direct testimony about a mysterious man seen at the crime scene that investigators told to go away but not before getting his tag.
We will have more updates on day five of the trial as information becomes available.
