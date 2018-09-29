Scattered storms continue this weekend

We are still stuck in the summer-like weather here in South Mississippi. It’s going to be hot and humid again today with highs in the upper 80s. By the afternoon, we’ll be watching scattered showers and storms develop. It won’t be a total washout today, but heavy downpours are possible at times.
Showers and storms will decrease tonight with lows in the mid 70s.
It’s going to be another hot and humid day on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with the chance for a few showers and storms.
Rain chances are going to decrease by the next work week, and we’re going to remain hot with highs near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.
