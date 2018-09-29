Rain likely this weekend, though not everyone will see it

Your weekend will partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. It does not look like a wash-out, but I do recommend having your umbrella handy. Rain chances decrease next week, and the temperatures rise again.
It looks like more off and on showers across South Mississippi. The showers will be fairly fast moving and pretty short-lived. Once the clouds thicken, the cloud cover will help keep temperatures a little lower. Temperatures will remain above average with just a little sunshine spiking our temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s.
In the tropics, the Tropical Storm Kirk continues moving west through the Caribbean, struggling to maintain tropical storm status. Post-Tropical Leslie is expected to stay out to sea, but the remnants could re-form in the next five days.