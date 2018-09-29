Market Street businesses ready for Cruisin’ the Coast crowds

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - It is less than a week until Pascagoula is swarming with car enthusiasts for the annual Cruisin' the Coast. Businesses in the direct path of visitors are prepping for big crowds. The city is also getting ready for the big event.
“We are hoping to get a lot of business on Market Street," said Eddie Tew at Nelson Outdoors.
Other businesses in the area have the same hope for Goula Cruise, as the city calls it.
“They love to come to Market Street and cruise the beach, so we’re really hoping to see a lot of foot traffic come in," Eddie added. “It’s a little bit of both. They’ll come in and browse, and a lot of times they’ll come back because they see something they like. And if they’re in the middle of something, they’ll say oh we’re going to come back, we’re going to come back. And they do come back.”
'“The more the merrier,” said Tom Ashbaker, owner and pharmacist at Gulf Coast Sav-Rex. “We want to showcase our business, and let people see Pascagoula and what a great city it is, and local businesses, and what we can offer.”
“It’s different. It’s Goula Cruise, and we’re very proud of our uniqueness,” added Lauri Ellen Smith with the City of Pascagoula.
The city has been busy putting up signs and working to make Pascagoula a unique stamp location.
“Cruisers will be back on the beach this year, so they come in on Highway 90. They come down Market Street, and the stamp site is right there at the end of Market Street at beautiful Buffett Beach," Lauri Ellen said.
You can park for free at Total Fitness 365 at Market near Lafayette Avenue and on 11th Street off Washington. Free shuttles will take you down to the beach. If you’re downtown for Zonta on Saturday, there will be a free shuttle in that location too to take you right down to Buffett Beach.
“Our merchants are very excited,” she said.
To wrap up Cruisin' beach style, families can grab a blanket and head out on the sand for a movie fitting of the occasion.
“We have Grease on the beach Saturday night which is just going to be fabulous for families and great fun," Lauri Ellen said.
Goula Cruise is Thursday through Saturday, October 4-6. Click here for the schedule.
