Ingalls hosts ‘5K on the Causeway’ to benefit Special Olympics of Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Nearly a thousand people woke up bright and early Saturday to participate in the seventh annual Ingalls ‘5K on the Causeway.’
“Last year we had over 900 individuals registered for the event. We expect to have that this year, or slightly more. It would be fantastic if we were able to cross that thousand person barrier," said Edmond Hughes, VP of Human Resources and Administration at Ingalls.
Proceeds from the event benefit Special Olympics of Mississippi. This year, Ingalls hit a record with $20,000 donated. That’s race money from the people who registered to run Saturday.
A big number of participants were Ingalls employees. Organizers say there’s a trophy floating around and the department with the highest participation gets to showcase it for a year.
Edmond says Human Resources has won the last two years and they were hoping for a three-peat.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.