Harrison Central makes statement as region play gets underway across the Coast

With region play getting underway across the Coast, all 24 of our area teams hit the gridiron for crucial district contests.
In our Friday Night Football Showdown Game of the Month, Jaden Walley stole the show for D’Iberville. Ripping off rushing touchdowns of 63 and 60 yards in the first quarter, the quarterback led the way as the Warriors (3-2) held off Ocean Springs (3-3) 49-28.
Harrison Central made a statement to the rest of Region 4-6A, shutting out Biloxi (3-3) 21-0 as the Red Rebels improved to 2-0 in district play.
Gulfport (5-1) continued their hot start to the season, holding off Pascagoula 28-15 at Milner Stadium. T.Q. Newsome continued his dynamic play, as the Southern Miss commit scored once through the air and once on the ground in the first half alone.
Hungry to bounce back from their one-point loss to Gulfport a week earlier, St. Martin (4-2) stormed out to a 27-7 win over Hancock (2-4).
East Central (5-0) remains the lone undefeated team on the Coast, as the defending Class 4A South State Champions held off Moss Point (1-6) 36-12.
Gautier (4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and spoiled homecoming for Long Beach (2-4) in the process, beating the Bearcats 42-33 in Lumpkin-Magee Stadium.
The Maroon Tide continued to roll, as Picayune (4-2) scored early and often against West Harrison (2-4), beating the Hurricanes 62-3. The Tide have now scored a combined 122 points in their last two games.
After storming out to their best start to a season since 2012, Vancleave came up short of keeping the good times rolling. After storming out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (3-3) fell to St. Stanislaus (41-28). Bulldogs running back CJ Johnson broke off a 90-yard touchdown run on their first play from scrimmage, earning him the WLOX Play of the Night.
As many of the teams facing Hattiesburg seem to do lately, Stone (1-4) appeared outmatched against the Tigers, falling 56-14 inside A.L. May Memorial Stadium. That statement is no disrespect to the Tomcats - the loss gives Hattiesburg (6-0) 20 wins in their last 21 contests.
Falling behind 28-0 in the second quarter, St. Patrick made things a little interesting in the second half. However, the Fighting Irish (3-3) fell at home to North Forrest (4-3) 31-14, giving the Eagles four-straight victories.
Resurrection (4-2) came up short in their Region 8-1A opener, falling to Stringer (6-1) 30-0.
Pearl River Central (2-4) dropped the second of a three-game road swing, falling to Wayne County (4-2) 53-41.
Also, big congratulations in order for Bay High, as the Tigers outlast Pass Christian 27-13 to snap a TWENTY-game losing streak.
