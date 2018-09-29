Harrison Central makes statement as region play gets underway across the Coast

After storming out to their best start to a season since 2012, Vancleave came up short of keeping the good times rolling. After storming out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, the Bulldogs (3-3) fell to St. Stanislaus (41-28). Bulldogs running back CJ Johnson broke off a 90-yard touchdown run on their first play from scrimmage, earning him the WLOX Play of the Night.