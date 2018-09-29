Airline now says 1 missing after Pacific lagoon plane crash

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2018, file photo, local fishing boats move in to recover the passengers and crew of Air Niugini flight following the plane crashing into the sea on its approach to Chuuk International Airport in the Federated States of Micronesia. The airline operating a flight that crashed into a Pacific lagoon on Friday in Micronesia now says that one man is missing, after earlier saying that all 47 passengers and crew had safely evacuated the sinking plane. (James Yaingeluo via AP, File) (James Yaingeluo)