Vigil held to honor, remember the lives of suicide victims

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Mental health experts say since 1999, suicides have gone up 100 percent. Closer to home, Harrison County ranks fourth in the state in suicides. With that in mind, some local military and community organizations banded together this evening to shed some light on a dark subject.
As the skies grew dark Thursday, people gathered to hold the Lights for Life Lantern Vigil, an event that honors and remembers those who have committed suicide. It’s also an event that hopes to bring more awareness to suicide in the hopes of preventing it from happening.
“I was able to do an interview on this event on your station. Months later, a woman came up to me at a completely separate venue than this, just telling me that she had seen that segment, and because she saw that, she had depression and had been struggling really hard, and that was the trigger, the motivator for her to get help," said Kati Wijdenes, the event’s spokesperson.
Last year’s event helped a person get the help they need. They’re hoping tonight’s event has an even bigger impact.
“That’s literally the reason we do this, and to know that we had the impact we were seeking, that we had that one-on-one personal touch that we hope events like this can have," said Wijdenes.
That hope for everyone, especially for veterans, and the 22 a day that reports say commit suicide.
“We just try to get them involved because you can’t take an emotional event like suicide, sitting at home. PTSD, you can’t sit at home. You have to get out and interact," said U.S. Air Force veteran Kevin Cuttill. "Community makes us stronger.”
Wijdenes agrees, saying that reaching out for help is necessary, and events like this give people a way to reach out by connecting them with others who have been there.
“Things like this are useful. Mental health works. If you seek help, you can and will get better.”
