Vape shop owner pushes back on some of AG’s efforts

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The effort by Attorney General Jim Hood is getting mixed reaction from businesses specializing in e-cigarette supplies.
While Richard Fernandez agrees there is a problem with underage use, he said the effort is an unfair attack on legitimate, law-abiding operators.
The warnings are everywhere in his store.
No. Minors. Served.
“We have a strict guideline,” he said. “If you look under 30, we’re going to card you. No matter what.”
Store owners are on the front lines of this battle. They are the ones that have the power to say no to underage customers. But there is a big problem that they can't always control: adults buying for teenagers.
“I ask my employees to use their best judgement,” Fernandez said. “If they see a bunch of kids waiting in a car with an adult coming in and buying five Juuls, strict policy, don’t sell it to them.”
Fernandez is concerned about the impression that vaping shops mix their own liquids.
He said there are strict FDA and state health regulations preventing that.
“I don’t know of any store that does that,” he said. “And if they do uncover, they should be put out of business. The door should be locked.”
He said the suggestion by Hood that e-cigarette products should be subjected to the same tax rate as tobacco would do nothing to curb underage use.
“I feel like it’s an attack on the local vaping businesses,” he said. “That’s all it is. They’re going to try to hurt us by our pockets.”
Fernandez agreed with the attorney general that educating youth and parents is key to stopping the epidemic of underage use, particularly the Juul device that delivers a powerful nicotine dosage, designed for heavy smokers trying to reduce tobacco use.
Juul pods each contain about 5 percent nicotine, which is equivalent to a pack of cigarettes.
“For a kid, a teenager who’s never had any kind of contact with nicotine or has never consumed it, when you start using a Juul, because of the high nicotine content, they think they are liking the flavors, but the body’s actually craving the nicotine.”
