U.S. Marshals arrest D’Iberville man in LA wanted for murder

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Xavier Lamer Simmons, 19, of D’Iberville was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana for crimes police believe Simmons committed in Mississippi.
Simmons was wanted for murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault for an incident that happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Bay St. Louis on June 6, 2018.
Bay St. Louis police say Simmons is currently awaiting extradition back to face his charges in Mississippi.
Armon Joseph Crawford, 18, of Gulfport was also charged in connection with the incident.
