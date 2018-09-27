Popp’s Ferry Road extension could cause more people to lose their homes

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi residents are concerned their property might be in the firing line for the Popp’s Ferry Road extension project.
The plan to lengthen Popp’s Ferry Road from Pass Road to U.S. 90 called for seven properties to be bought by the city. Now, that number has increased to 11.
Councilman Paul Tisdale said the number of houses affected increased because there’s an access road planned from the Coast Coliseum to that new stretch of Popp’s Ferry Road
“It would be a public road that would connect the Coliseum property to the extension just as would be done for any other business,” Tisdale said.
Tisdale said depending on appraisals, there could be two other properties affected.
