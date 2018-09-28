Police: Bomb squad called to federal office in Gulfport

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The scene is clear in downtown Gulfport after a suspicious package was reported Friday morning.
It happened at the U.S. Attorney’s Office on 20th Avenue. Officers have blocked the road north of 15th Street on the east side of the Dan M. Russell Federal Courthouse.
U.S. marshalls would not say whether the building has been evacuated. The Biloxi Police Department’s bomb squad has been called to investigate.
No details have been provided at this time about the package.
