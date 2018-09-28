New Orleans men plead guilty to Long Beach bank robbery

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Two Louisiana men will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to a Long Beach bank robbery.
Aaron Rudolph, 26, and Richard Williams, 32, both of New Orleans, pleaded in Harrison County Circuit Court Friday for robbing The First bank in Long Beach in 2017.
WLOX News Now previously reported the bank, located on Klondyke Road, was robbed Aug. 16 just before noon.
Williams walked up to the main counter and demanded money while Rudolph approached a bank manager and walked with him into a side office. Both men brandished handguns.
They fled east on Old Pass Road in a silver four-door Hyndai Sonata with $1,300. Rudolph was later arrested in New Orleans Sept. 7.
“The Long Beach Police Department worked in conjunction with the FBI do develop leads as to the suspects, eventually identifying Rudolph and Williams as the robbers. A third suspect was developed when the bank reported that about five minutes before the robbery, a woman had come in asking about opening an account," said Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker, who prosecuted the case.
This woman was later identified as Kyandre Moten, who was Rudolph’s girlfriend. When questioned by the FBI, Moten, who has since pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the crtime, confessed she went in first scope out the bank.
Circuit Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Rudolph to 30 years and suspected 15, leaving 15 years to serve in prison. Dodson sentenced Williams to 20 years with 10 years to serve in prison. Both defendants will be placed on post-release supervision after they are released from prison.
