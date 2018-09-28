Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be lower rain coverage than yesterday. So, while it’s still a good idea to take your umbrella today, just know that some of you may stay dry the entire day. For those that actually do see rain, it will not rain the whole day and there will be many rain-free breaks. A few of today’s thunderstorms may become locally strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. High temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 80s.
As a stalled front sits over our region, we may see a few more daily rounds of rain on Friday. That front should slowly fall apart over the weekend, allowing for rain chances to slowly decrease each day.
For the weekend into early next week, just expect warmth, humidity, and only a few pop-up storms. By the middle of next week, dry high pressure tries to take over our weather pattern which could lead to even sunnier conditions with hardly any rain.
In the tropics, Kirk has finally entered the Caribbean Sea and is still expected to fall apart in the central Caribbean this weekend as it moves westward into unfavorable conditions. A disturbance in the north Atlantic which used to be Leslie will still likely become a depression or storm within the next few days. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane Season ends November 30th.