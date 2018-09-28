Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be lower rain coverage than yesterday. So, while it’s still a good idea to take your umbrella today, just know that some of you may stay dry the entire day. For those that actually do see rain, it will not rain the whole day and there will be many rain-free breaks. A few of today’s thunderstorms may become locally strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. High temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 80s.