More off and on showers, keep the umbrella handy

It looks like more on and off showers across South Mississippi over the next four days. The highest rain chances will be over the weekend at a 50% chance. The showers will be fairly fast moving and pretty short-lived. It does not look like a wash-out, but keep your rain gear handy. Not everyone will see rain, but forecasts are calling for more cloud cover which will help keep temperatures a little lower. We expect rain chances to decrease into next week.