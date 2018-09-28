‘Manhattan Project’ nuclear waste likely harmed people in MO for decades; now, it’s mostly going to get cleaned up

BRIDGETON, MO (KTVI/CNN) - The EPA said it will clean up a landfill that was used to illegally dump waste from the Manhattan Project some 40 years ago.
The EPA announced Thursday it hopes to remove at least 70 percent of radioactive waste from the site where waste was illegally dumped in the 1970′s.
A new report released just last week by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which has been studying the exposure impact since 2013, found that, “In the past, air near the landfill may have harmed the health of people living or working at near the landfill.”
Some residents said they’ve been misled for many years.
“There are billion-dollar corporations that are so angry today over the decision that came out today. A small group of people from Bridgeton and the surrounding area can move many mountains,” one landfill opponent said.
Workers will continue to chip away at the toxic heaps at West Lake landfill. There is an underground fire smoldering near where the illegally dumped waste was buried, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said.
"We had nosebleeds, we had headaches. I had rashes, I had all of my fish die and my fishpond, and they just kept telling us everything is great." one resident said.
The group Just Moms STL has been leading the fight for cleanup. It supports the $205 million plan proposed by the EPA, but it still has some concerns over air and water quality.
"Make it have to be disclosed if you're going to buy a home in Spanish Village. It does not have to be disclosed right now," a homeowner said.
People are angry about what they said was deception: “The fact that they sat there knowing that we were being poisoned all this time and then all of the sudden decide now to tell us that we’ve been poisoned,” one person said.
“We don’t want to be sacrificial lambs anymore. We want out of there. Get us the hell out," exclaimed one man.
