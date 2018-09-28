Man sentenced in death, kidnapping of Alabama teen

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An Alabama man has been convicted of capital murder after the death of a missing teenager.
Matthew Moberg of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to life without parole in the death of 16-year-old Brian “Jessie” Parker of Semmes, Alabama by Judge Dale Harkey Friday.
Parker had been reported missing in Alabama in May 2017 before officials found his body on a logging road in southern Greene County.
Parker was seen alive with Moberg on security video at a Lucedale store May 23, 2017. After Parker’s disappearance, Mobile County, Alabama, authorities said Moberg gave inconsistent statements regarding Parker’s possible whereabouts.
During trial, which began Monday, Sept. 24, the State called over 20 witnesses. The allegations were that Moberg killed Parker during the commission of a kidnapping.
Moberg has a prior conviction from Alabama for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder. He pleaded guilty to that charge and was released from Alabama prison three months prior to killing Parker.
“The defendant is a dangerous individual that used murder to get back at his ex-girlfriend and killed 16 year old Jessie Parker," District Attorney Tony Lawrence said. The tragedy of this case will be felt by the victim’s family for a long time. But, I hope this verdict will give them some sense of closure."
