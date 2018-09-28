Legendary MGCCC coach passes away

PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) - A legendary figure in Gulf Coast sports has died. According to his family, Bob Weathers died Thursday.
For more than 40 years, he coached at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, winning more than 800 games, 14 MACJC south division titles, and nine state championships.
In an emotional Facebook post, his wife Tommie Jean Weathers said her husband of 62 years died at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
Robert Wayne “Bob” Weathers was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior College’s Sports Hall of Fame in its inaugural class in 2007.
The Oak Grove native played basketball for four years at Mississippi Southern College and coached the freshman team from 1955 to 1957. He went into the automobile business for one year, and then returned to coach the Mississippi Southern freshman for the 1958-1959 year.
Following the completion of his master's degree in 1959, he coached one year at Picayune and then accepted the position as head basketball coach at Perkinston Junior College. In 1999, he continued in that position at MGCCC. In 40 years, his roundballers had racked up more than 800 victories gaining 14 MACJC South Division basketball championships and nine state championships.
His 1990, 1991 and 1993 teams each won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XXIII title. Weathers’ 1991 team finished fourth in the nation, and his 1993 team finished fifth in the nation.
In 1999, he was styled the Winningest Active Basketball Coach in Junior College History. Also, in 1999, only one coach in American junior college history had won more games than Weathers. He was named MACJC Coach of the Year four times. He was chosen NJCAA Region XXIII Coach of the Year three times.
Weathers was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi Hall of Fame in 1993. In 1994, he was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame, and in 1999 he was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame and was also part of the inaugural class of the MGCCC Athletic Hall of Fame.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
