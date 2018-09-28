Former addict dedicated to helping others heal

VANCLEAVE, MS (WLOX) - Rodney Williams is a former drug addict with a new lease on life and a new calling: Helping others battle the curse of addiction through the written word.
His first book, “Club Meth to Christ,” was read by 60,000 people. Now there is a second book.
"I’ve learned so much in the last 16 years that God led me to write this new book called, “Once an Addict, Now Free!” where we can show people how to be free and get more in depth to it, get to the meat and the heart of the issue and point people to freedom, which is in Christ Jesus,” Williams explained.
He’s received more than 4,000 letters from addicts in prison across the country.
“There are so many different testimonies of the hurt and the pain. We talk about addiction as a choice. Yes, it is a choice, but at the same time, people don’t understand the environment that choice was made in."
Twenty years ago, his own life was in tatters.
“I had second and third degrees burns after the meth lab explosion. My life was a wreck and death felt like a victory. And that night, that’s what I did, I died to myself,” Williams recalled.
He found refuge and a new life at the Home of Grace in Vancleave.
“It’s just been the greatest experience going through the Home of Grace. It’s a place to take you out of the world and begin to teach you the principals you need to be able to walk in the freedom that Jesus Christ paid at the cross.”
One of the things Rodney is really concerned about is the opioid problem sweeping the country. Right now, he’s concentrating on that more than anything else, and is convinced it has really become a crisis.
“From the doctors, they begin with a legitimate pain, and then it turns into an addiction, and when the doctors cut them off, they turn to the streets. There are a lot of dangerous things on the streets which are killing people.”
To those in pain, Williams has a message. “There is hope. And I don’t care how deep and dark it seems like in your life and how bad things seem, there is always hope.”
Williams is now 53, and lives in Jackson County with his wife and four children. If you’d like to read more about his message or buy a copy of his new book, just visit his website www.clubmethtochrist.com
