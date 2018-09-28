Ex-MSU gymnastics coach accused of lying about Larry Nassar abuse, will stand trial

LANSING, MI (WLNS/CNN) – A former gymnastics coach in Michigan will stand trial for allegedly lying about Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse.
Kathie Klages, who worked for Michigan State University, was ordered to stand trial Thursday afternoon.
A judge in Lansing ruled Klages will face two counts of lying to police.
Two of Nassar’s victims testified that they told Klages about his abuse as far back as 1997.
But investigators said Klages lied to them by saying no one ever told her about the abuse.
Nassar was a top physician working for MSU and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced to decades of prison earlier this year, after more than 150 women and girls accused him of sexual abuse.
Klages’ attorney said she is innocent.
