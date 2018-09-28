Courthouse Rd. construction won’t stop Cruisin’ the Coast Hardy Court event

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Hardy Court Cruise-In event has been a part of Cruisin' the Coast since the beginning 22 years ago.
Barricades are in place and Hardy Court will welcome cruisers on Sunday, but the main route for the classic cars to get there on Courthouse Rd. is under construction. Although the road is open, it’s a bumpy stretch.
Cruisin' the Coast director Woody Bailey said many of the people who attend the Hardy Court Cruise In know the area and will find alternate routes if necessary.
“Some of these vehicles like the rat rods.They don’t mind a little bumpy ride, but some of the other vehicles that are low to the ground are going to be very particular about going up Courthouse Rd,” Bailey said. “I drove up there earlier this week, and it was a little bumpy. But some of the areas are okay, and we want everybody to be comfortable with their choice.”
Bailey is looking into ways to warn the cruisers about the road work.
“I’m going to be meeting with our people, and we’re going to determine if we want to put out some signage for the Cruisers to maybe turn up Hewes Ave. or Cowan Loraine and some of the other routes they can take other than Courthouse,” Bailey said.
For the complete Cruisin' the Coast schedule: https://www.gulfcoastweekend.com/cruisin-the-coast-2018-schedule-guide-with-maps/
