Biloxi police searching for man wanted in connection to theft, property damage

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an incident involving theft and damage to private property.
Police say the incident occured in the 1900 block of Pass Rd on September 23, 2018 after 6:30 pm. According to officials, the unknown man jumped a barb wire fence and damaged several video camera lenses. Police say he then stole a battery from a parked vehicle.
The suspect is described as a 6ft tall African American male weighing 130-140 lbs, with a “rat tail” or “pony-tail" hairstyle. He is also described of having an unknown tattoo or birthmark on his left forearm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641.
