Wet stretch of weather persists

For Thursday, expect mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers and thunderstorms. It will not rain all day long and there will be some rain-free breaks throughout the day. A few of the thunderstorms may become locally strong and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.
It has rained in Biloxi for the last four days in a row and our wet stretch of weather may persist right through the weekend and possibly into early next week. This is due to a stationary front stalling across the Gulf Coast region, triggering daily rains today and tomorrow. There are signs that the front may dissipate this weekend, allowing for a slightly lower rain chance starting around Saturday and continuing into next week. But, there will still be deep moisture flowing into South Mississippi from the Gulf which could allow for at least a few pop-up storms each day Saturday into the middle of next week.
In the tropics, Kirk is headed for the Caribbean. Unfavorable conditions will likely cause Kirk to dissipate by this weekend in the central Caribbean Sea. And a disturbance in the north Atlantic that used to be Leslie will likely reform into a depression or storm in the next few days, not threatening the U.S. Fortunately, there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast region over the next five days. Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.