Wet stretch of weather persists

It has rained in Biloxi for the last four days in a row and our wet stretch of weather may persist right through the weekend and possibly into early next week. This is due to a stationary front stalling across the Gulf Coast region, triggering daily rains today and tomorrow. There are signs that the front may dissipate this weekend, allowing for a slightly lower rain chance starting around Saturday and continuing into next week. But, there will still be deep moisture flowing into South Mississippi from the Gulf which could allow for at least a few pop-up storms each day Saturday into the middle of next week.