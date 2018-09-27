Virginia College in Biloxi is closing its campus

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Virginia College in Biloxi announced it will be closing its campus. The school said after 13 years of serving, the college will no longer be enrolling new students.
On the school’s website, it states:
"Virginia College, Biloxi has been placed on institutional show cause by its accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS), because of the final adverse action taken by another recognized accrediting agency. "
Diane Worthington, a representative from Virginia College in Biloxi said, “insufficient demand for enrollment in our programs in that market” had to do with the school closing.
The school said existing students will continue to complete their programs and we will offer Career Services Assistance.
The campus is scheduled to officially close August 1, 2019.
Biloxi is one of 16 locations closing. The following campuses will also be closing: Austin, TX; Baton Rouge, LA; Chattanooga, TN; Columbia, SC; Columbus, GA; Fort Pierce, FL; Huntsville, AL; Jackson, MS; Macon, GA; Mobile, AL; Montgomery, AL; Pensacola, FL; Shreveport, LA; Spartanburg, SC; Tulsa, SC.
A full statement from the school can be found below.
