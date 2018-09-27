VIDEO: Robbers shoot clerk with BB gun over case of beer

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/CNN) – A convenience store clerk in California was shot with a BB gun during a confrontation over a case of beer.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The clerk suffered injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Surveillance video captured a female suspect wearing a yellow hoodie walk out the store with a 12-pack of beer. The clerk then chased after her and returned with the stolen beer.
But then, things turn ugly.
The female suspect returned with reinforcements, then a fight ensued.
As the clerk attempted to fight off the woman and shut the door, a man points what appears to be a handgun at the clerk.
The man with the BB gun then starts shooting at him.
"He's going to be OK, he was on the floor and the other clerk was helping him out," said Sina Rabizadeh, the store’s owner.
Rabizadeh was not at the store at the time of the incident.
The disturbance has made him wonder why anyone would behave like this.
“I don’t get it. They come, they still take the beer but they are punching and shooting the guy,” Rabizadeh said. “For a 12 pack of beer you shoot somebody? I don’t get it.”
Authorities have not released information on the suspects.
