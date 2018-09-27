St. Patrick golf standout signs with Blue Mountain College

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Coast has long produced countless scholarship athletes who take their talent to the next level, and ednesday, one St. Patrick senior joined that group of standout performers who signed on the dotted line.
Andrea Huguenin signed a letter of intent to play golf at Blue Mountain College, as part of a small ceremony in front of friends, family and teammates.
Huguenin said she can’t wait to head north for her collegiate career.
“It was a good fit for me just because they had all of the courses that I wanted to take, and they’re offering just what I want. I love the girls there and I like the atmosphere of it," Huguenin said.
When asked what part St. Patrick played in getting her to this point, she had glowing remarks for her soon-to-be alma mater.
“It set me up very well," Huguenin said of her experiences at St. Patrick. "They prepared me in the classroom and also on the field with the coaches that were able to help me get here. I think that they were a big part of the reason I am here today.”
