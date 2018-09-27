Salvation Army taking applications for 2018 Angel Tree program

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Salvation Army will soon begin taking applications for the Angel Tree program that provides Christmas gifts to needy children.
In 2017, the Angel Tree program made Christmas merry for 907 children in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson and George counties.
South Mississippi families who have received Angel Tree assistance in the past must complete three Life Skills courses in order to apply this year. The Salvation Army contacted those families to complete those classes, but not everyone on the 2017 assistance list has completed the course.
“Our class attendance numbers are lower this year than in previous years,” said Morgan Shiyou, Salvation Army Public Relations Director.
The Salvation Army has added a free one-day Life Skills course Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. so more families can be eligible for the Angel Tree Program.
“I want to express the importance of the classes and how they are beneficiary to the families. Not just for receiving toys for Christmas, but from the aspect of financial well-being, how to implement good communication practices and how to dress for success,” Shiyou said.
John McCarty with Hope Credit Union will teach families about money management, credit counseling and budgeting.
Classes will be held at the Salvation Army location at 2019 22nd Street in Gulfport.
Shiyou said the Salvation Army coordinates with the Toys for Tots program to ensure families get help from one of the programs and the generous gives from across South Mississippi reach as many families as possible.
Angel Tree Registration dates and locations will be held in each county. Applicants are required to bring a state-issued ID, birth certificates for all eligible children, proof of residency, proof of all household income (including SNAP, TANF, child support), and proof of all household expenses. Those without the required documentation will not be seen.
Click here to view a more detailed list of Angel Tree registration requirements.
The registration dates are below:
- Harrison County
- Jackson County
- Hancock County
- George County
