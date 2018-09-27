Rep. Greg Snowden arrested, charged with DUI after traffic accident

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - House Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden was arrested and charged with DUI Thursday afternoon after he rear-ended a car on Highway 39 North in Meridian.
Snowden failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breath test at the station. He was booked around 3:00 p.m.
He has since been released. Officials did not release his bond amount.
According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Dareall Thompson, with the Meridian Police Department, several people called to inform police of his reckless driving thoughout the afternoon. One caller claimed that Snowden had gotten out of his car at one point and stumbled into a business.
Another caller told police they say him swerving in his car.
WTOK in Meridian called Snowden Thursday afternoon and the Speaker Protem says he was not drinking. Snowden, who answered the call from Meridian Police Headquarters, says he was watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings on his smart phone when he rear-ended the driver.
Snowden says he was waiting for a ride home at the time of the phone call.
Snowden’s court date is October 8.
House Speaker Philip Gunn is currently out of the country and unavailable but his communications director Meg Annison sent the following statement:
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.
