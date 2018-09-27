Proposed bill will require pet stores to only sell shelter animals

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - Overcrowding in pet shelters has led one New York City council member to propose a bill that would ban the sale of pets that come from puppy mills and backyard breeders.
With roughly 15,000 animals living in New York City shelters, the big apple has one of the largest animal shelter populations in the country.
City-wide, an estimated 4,000 animals are euthanized citywide each year due to overcrowding, which experts say is precipitated by puppy mills and back yard breeders.
Councilman Justin Brannan, who introduced the pet sale bill said it’s about making New York City a more humane city.
Brannan is taking matters into his own hands and will soon introduce legislation that will crack down on so-called puppy mills and kitten factories, forcing pet stores across the 5 boroughs to sell only cats and dogs from city shelters or rescue groups.
“The fact that anybody is buying an animal when you got thousands and thousands of animals that are basically free and up for adoption is crazy,” said Brannan.
California recently became the first state to ban the sale of puppy mill pets.
A similar statewide measure was introduced in New York in February, but it hasn't seen any movement in the state senate.
While Brannan’s proposal has support among many within the animal welfare community, organizations like the American Kennel Club isn't quite sold on the legislation.
The American Kennel Club said in a statement:
“While it doesn't comment on legislation that it hasn't had an opportunity to review, American Kennel Club strongly opposes any measure that restricts choice by compelling people and retailers to obtain pets solely from shelter or rescue distributors.”
Copyright 2018 WPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.