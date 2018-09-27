Pascagoula couple sentenced after multiple dogs found in abandoned house

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A Moss Point school board member and her husband have pleaded no contest to multiple charges after 11 dogs, including three dead ones, were found inside an abandoned home they own.
Amy and Todd Buckley were originally charged with more than 50 misdemeanor criminal charges related to animal hoarding, cruelty, and abandonment.
The Pascagoula couple was sentenced Thursday to six months and nearly $13,000 in fines. The jail time was suspended so that each person will serve three days total in the county jail. The Buckleys were fined $2,330 each and a combined $7,017 in restitution to be paid to Jackson County Animal Shelter. They will also have to pay court costs and administrative fees.
A breakdown of those charges and the sentence is listed as follows:
- Animal cruelty - 6 months jail time imposed, fined of $1,123.25
- Animal, Limited Number at Single Location - no jail time imposed, $270.00 fine
- Unsanitary conditions - no jail time imposed, $250.00 fine
- Animal fecal on public/private property - no jail time imposed, $230.00 fine
- Animal Abandonment- three counts each with a $230.00 fine no jail time imposed
- Failure to inoculate - fine of $230.00 no jail time imposed.
The couple was ordered to serve three days of jail time before Oct. 30. Both Todd and Amy are required to turn themselves in at Jackson County Adult Detention Center for a 24-hour period. As part of their plea, they will pay a $35 fee per person per day for their incarceration.
The jail time will run concurrently to the previous day of incarceration which was previously imposed and appealed to the Circuit Court.
As part of their plea, the defendants are limited to only owning five animals. That's five animals owned together, not five each. Both parties are also ordered to have a mental evaluation for counseling to address any hoarding behaviors or any other matters.
Additionally, the couple once was again given access to the properties they own on Jackson Avenue and Fernwood Avenue. However, code enforcement is allowed access to those properties and the Buckleys are required to follow any requests made by those officers.
As of Thursday afternoon, Amy Buckley was still listed as a current school board member on the Moss Point School District’s website.
